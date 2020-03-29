Bethlehem Temple annual giveaway losing sponsors due to COVID-19 pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is hoping the social distancing ban will be lifted by May 2.

This is the tentative date for their Mother’s Day Food Giveaway, which was pushed back and changed from their Easter Basket Giveaway

Rev. Darrell Cummings says if the mandates aren’t lifted, they may have to improvise and do it another way—perhaps as a drive-thru format with pre-packed boxes.

He also says many of their past sponsors are no longer able to support this giveaway.

I do want to say thank you to Mr. Rich Lucas who is president of Main Street Bank who is right now our only sponsor. We normally have more but we did not get others to help this time and perhaps because they’re in their own crisis and we totally understand that. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Rev. Cummings says he’s just grateful for the help of so many sponsors in the past.

The church will continue to help people, whether in a drive-thru format or a walk-through.

