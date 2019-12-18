Bethlehem Temple bringing some Christmas cheer to families in need

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – ‘Tis the season of giving‘ and Bethlehem Temple is embracing the holiday spirit.

The local church is gearing up for their 29th annual Christmas giveaway this weekend at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.

Dr. Cummings says the event is first come, first serve and there are no requirements.

What I don’t want is someone in need but ashamed to ask for help — embarrassed to ask for help. The truth is all of us have needed some help at some time. Christmas is really not about getting gifts. Christmas is about giving them. Darrell Cummings, Pastor of Bethlehem Temple

Food, clothes and toys will be given away but the children must be present to receive the kid items.

