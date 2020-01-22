Bethlehem Temple encouraging residents to participate in 2020 Census

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Jan. 21, 2020 marks the first official day of the 2020 Census.

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is asking ALL area residents to take time and fill out the form.

By completing the survey, Rev. Darrell Cummings says it opens up so many possibilities that could benefit the community.

We use the information, just how to contact people, how to help them. If we should write a grant, we’re able to say, ‘how many people are in our community, how many are in our neighborhood, how many need help or assistance.’ So, yes, I think it does benefit us. I think that it’s a good tool. Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Rev. Darrell Cummings also says the census is 100 percent confidential and information collected won’t be released to the public until after 72 years.

The 2020 census can be accessed online until April 1.

