Bids rolling in for Paden City water project

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Similar to St. Clairsville, public water cleanliness is a hot-button issue in Paden City.

The city has been dealing with drinking water that is contaminated with high levels of a chemical substance, which is typically used for dry cleaning.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito announced this summer that the U.S. Department of Agriculture secured nearly $5,000 in emergency funds to correct the issue.

The mayor of Paden City says they opened the bids on October 24 and they’re in the bid process right now.

Once they get the project going, then the federal money will start flowing.

It’s going to help us clean up our water problems. We’ll be putting in a scrubber system with those funds and a building to house the scrubber system Mayor Clyde Hochstrasser of Paden City

Currently there are three bids for the project.

Stay with 7News for updates.