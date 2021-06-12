Wellsburg throws 250th birthday for historical figure Patrick Gass!

Wellsburg, WV (WTRF)- It’s a big 250th birthday celebration for historical figure Patrick Gass and a dedication of his military stone.

Gass, who once lived in Wellsburg for over half a century, was a sergeant in the Lewis and Clark expedition. He published the first account of that exploration in the early 1800s.

But Gass has also spent time in the service. He’s a veteran of the war of 1812 and fought in the battle of Lundy’s Lane and at Fort Erie.

Organizers of the event couldn’t be anymore honored to have someone like Gass be remembered here.

“Notoriously, Brooke County has had the highest number of individuals to sign up to serve in the military, and we still have that reputation. With that, Patrick Gass… even he signed up, and we consider that to be a very respectable thing to have happen.” Ruby Greathouse, Brooke County Historical Museum & Culture Center

The celebration started off with a March, followed by a musket salute, and the Tri-State Marine Corp did a gun salute.

There were Reenactors, and Gass’s great great grandchildren and their children also stopped by for the event today.