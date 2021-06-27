Big bash for Polish Heritage Day

Countdown to the 4th of July

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Sounds you know of as polka music fills the air in this part of town.

Dozens are out celebrating “Polish Heritage Day”: a perfect excuse to enjoy some Polish food and music, and that’s exactly what everyone here is doing.

They’re eating a variety of Polish food: kielbasa, pierogies, cabbage rolls, and can’t forget, the dessert.

It’s something they do once a year that locals and people from other parts of the country come to enjoy.

“This is the 11th year we’ve done this. It’s a tradition, as you can see. Polish live matter.” Ed Gorczyca, organizer

Organizers and folks attending the event call it an all-around good time.

The day kicked off with Polish mass and ended at the Polish American Patriot Club with this big celebration!