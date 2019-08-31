Bishop Brennan appoints vicar general, moderator of the curia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Brennan has officially announced his appointment of vicar general and moderator of the curia.

Effective September 3, Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski will assume that role, making him highest-ranking official within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston behind the bishop.

I am happy to be of service to Bishop Brennan in the role of Vicar General for the Diocese. I look forward to assisting Bishop Brennan in the early part of his episcopacy as he works to heal our Diocesan Church.” Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski

Monsignor Ostrowski was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on May 21, 1977.

Prior to his ordination, Monsignor Ostrowski served as a Marist brother and taught at many schools for 23 years, including Wheeling Central Catholic High School.