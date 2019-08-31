Bishop Brennan appoints vicar general, moderator of the curia

Community
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bishop Brennan has officially announced his appointment of vicar general and moderator of the curia.

Effective September 3, Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski will assume that role, making him highest-ranking official within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston behind the bishop.

I am happy to be of service to Bishop Brennan in the role of Vicar General for the Diocese. I look forward to assisting Bishop Brennan in the early part of his episcopacy as he works to heal our Diocesan Church.”

Monsignor Eugene S. Ostrowski

Monsignor Ostrowski was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston on May 21, 1977.

Prior to his ordination, Monsignor Ostrowski served as a Marist brother and taught at many schools for 23 years, including Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter