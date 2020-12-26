Bishop Brennan breaks out the piano for the Christmas virtual ensemble

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ephesians 5-19 in the Bible directs Christians to speak among themselves in psalms and hymns, and to sing and make music for God.

And working under that spirit, more than 40 members of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

combined their melodic talents for a Christmas video.

Using the melody from Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” they came together to deliver

one message: hold strong to your faith.

Those kind of things happen a lot in West Virginia, in our diocese.

We like to work together. Carrie Oliver-Shultz from St. Paul in Weirton

production, which included members of all ages. The performers’ talents are woven throughout the song, with Bishop Mark Brennan’s piano

holding it all together.

It was a neat thing to do, especially with our very own bishop accompanying on

piano, that was amazing, that was a really nice gift.

A gift in a year that’s unfortunately been short on musical showcases.

Most churches celebrate Christmas with lots of singers and diverse instruments.

But they were forced to strip down this year, making for a different atmosphere.

The spirit was there. You know, it's not the same, but it's better than nothing.

It’s an impressive collaboration with many moving parts.

But when they can see each other again, they want to go even bigger.

We want to have Easter, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, like we want to do

just like a whole big thing as a parish family and a school family.

But for now, they’re asking parishoners to hold onto their faith and look east this

Christmas to better days.