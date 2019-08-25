Bishop Brennan celebrates first mass as bishop of Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — August 25 marked the beginning of a new era for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

Bishop Mark Brennan celebrated his first mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral as the ninth bishop of the Diocese on Sunday.

Although the Diocese has endured a troubling year, Bishop Brennan asks Catholics not to lose sight of their faith.

“Catholics in this Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and Catholics throughout this country and other parts of the world, have endured a severe trial,” said Bishop Brennan. “Some more recently and others long standing. Some of our brothers and sisters have reacted by withdrawing from us or staying angry. But others have anchored themselves more deeply.”