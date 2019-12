WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Rotary Club met at WesBanco Tuesday afternoon.

They also had a special guest speaker, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Wheeling Charleston Diocese.

Officials of the Rotary talked about their charity events that gave back to the community.

The Wheeling Rotary Club is dedicated to the core Rotary principle of “Service Above Self” and they plan on doing just that again in the new year.

Latest Posts: