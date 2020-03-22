Bishop Brennan provides alternatives for Sunday Mass

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’re a weekly church go-er, you are aware of the recent suspensions of Sunday mass.

The Diocese put the suspension into effect last week to limit social gatherings during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop Mark Brennan offers some alternatives to Sunday Mass for those who still want to celebrate.

He recommends praying for one another or doing traditional practices such as praying the rosary. Brennan encourages to pray together—not with large groups but with your family.

Taking a reading from the daily mass for example and then maybe a little discussion about it. End it with some petitions and an Our Father. People can pray together, those in a family I’m talking about, obviously not big gatherings we’re trying to avoid the gatherings but families have to be together. Bishop Mark Brennan – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

You can also watch a live stream of the Saturday evening mass, which is then televised on Sunday.

The live stream is also available for viewing throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Latest Posts: