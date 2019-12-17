Bishop Brennan weighs in on abolishment of Vatican’s highest level of secrecy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier Tuesday Pope Francis has abolished the use of the Vatican’s highest level of secrecy in clergy sexual abuse cases.

Many victims and their advocates say the move to get rid of the secrecy rule was long overdue.

But they cautioned proof of how well it would work when the Catholic hierarchy is forced to respond.

Such as prosecutors who want all internal documentation about abusers, grand jury subpoenas, and inquiries.

The Bishop of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese Mark Brennan says if it benefits the people more then he is all for it.

“To let people know who has done what is the right thing. The goal is to protect our young people, keep them in a safe environment, and help them grow up healthy and strong and so I this will help do that then I’ll shall be in favor of this.” Bishop Mark Brennan – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

Pope Francis had faced criticism that the high level of confidentiality on abuse cases has been used to silence victims, keep law enforcement from investigating, and protect pedophiles.

