Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Ohio Valley shoppers react

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cyber Monday 2019 is gearing up to have its biggest year in sales as more shoppers spend the day after Thanksgiving browsing the deals online.

Despite the nationwide trend, most Ohio Valley shoppers appear to be keeping tradition.

Online — you can just go right to Amazon and find the right product. But I like to venture out and go to the stores and live the magic of Christmas. Janet Briddell, shops Online 30 percent / In-stores 70 percent

I love it. The atmosphere, you know, people. Being able to talk to people. And I believe you can see more when you go into the store. Lanita Donaldson, shops Online 20 percent, In-store 80 percent

An Ohio Valley shopper did mention television, which offers the similar conveniences as online shopping.

I purchase all year but it’s usually off television. But I go [to stores] closer to Christmas, locally. Pam Cook, shops TV 50 percent / In-store 50 percent

