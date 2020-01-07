Blood donors needed for 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Is one of your new year’s resolutions to give to others?

Well, here’s a way you can do that and make a big impact.

The American Red Cross is looking for donors for the Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive.

This year’s event will be in memory of Jim Bordas, who was a longtime supporter of the organization.

For more than 30 years this event has been held in around this time of year, and it first took place right here at WTRF.

They expected just to have a little blood drive. Ended up being a very big blood drive with donors going out the door and around the building, so then we knew we were on to something. We try to have the drive in January when our blood donations are down. Phyllis Riccadonna, The American Red Cross

One pint of blood could save up to three people’s lives, so they’re asking as many people to donate as possible.

Donations are typically down in the winter months because of the holidays and people being less likely to leave their homes.

The American Red Cross also needs younger donors, because the donor population is aging quickly. In fact, 38% is eligible to give blood, but only 3% of the population actually does.

The 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive is Monday, January 27 at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino Racetrack.

Donations are welcome between 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code OVMediaDay.

Latest Posts: