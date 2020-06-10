Blood drive at the center of hope during pandemic; Saving even more Jefferson County lives

The giant Center of Hope was unveiled in February, but this will be the first big outreach to take place in its doors.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There is a national shortage of blood and the annual Jefferson County Media Day Blood Drive is hoping to draw large numbers to help turn that around.

Saving three lives per every unit of blood; it seems appropriate that the event would be held at the new Center of Hope in Wintersville. 30 are registered; but this goal is larger than a normal drive; hoping to get 50 units instead of the average 20.

Any person in a hospital; an accident, from premature babies to cancer patients… that is who you could save. And the venue of the drive, Wintersville United Methodist Church, goes deeper on a personal level where Pastor Clint says giving blood extended his mom’s life.

The giant Center of Hope was unveiled in February, but this will be the first big outreach to take place in its doors.

COVID came along and kindof shut us down. So, we’re really excited. At least we can use the Center of Hope right now to have this blood drive. Clint Quillen, Pastor of Wintersville United Methodist Church

This is probably one of the biggest blood drives we’re having in Jefferson County. “Experiencing our usual summer shortage, but on top of that, we’re experiencing a reduction in donors coming out because of the pandemic. Phyllis Riccadonna, Regional Account Manager, American Red Cross Greater Alleghenies Region

Fingers are crossed to register at least 20 more donors in less than a week’s time, and while giving at the Center of Hope, in a similar way, you will be giving hope to dozens in the greater community.

The blood drive will start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, and go until 5:30 p.m. Call 1-800- RED-CROSS to register.