Boaters are required to be sober, just like drivers

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – People are hitting the Ohio River and nearby lakes to celebrate the summer holidays, but celebrating on the water can lead to tragedy.

That’s why the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources has an enforcement and education effort called Operation Dry Water.

The officers revealed some compelling reasons for never boating under the influence. T

hey’ve seen it all—from boaters trying to out-run the officers to boat passengers so drunk they fall overboard. They’ve even seen boaters who ran into the side of a barge. Reaction time is the issue.

“The difference of the reaction time and the judgment in relation to drinking alcohol and or taking drugs,” noted Sgt. Steve Himmelrick of the WVDNR.

They cover the water from Hancock to Wetzel County.

“Every year it seems we have alcohol-related crashes, and if not fatalities, serious injuries associated with drinking and driving a boat,” Himmelrick noted.

Boating is surprisingly challenging, even with all your faculties focused.

“Unlike a vehicle, there are no brakes where you can stop quickly on a boat,” he continued. “There are no traffic control devices on the water so it takes a little more know-how and knowledge to operate a boat safely.”

A BUI (boating under the influence) arrest is as serious as a DUI (driving under the influence.) They carry the same possible consequences—jail time and fines. There is one difference. They don’t take your drivers license away. For boating, no license is required.