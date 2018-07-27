Bocce tournament a crowd favorite at Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

One of the biggest draws of the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival, not only this year, but in years pas is the Bocce Tournament.

Players from out of state, including places like Pittsburgh, travel to Wheeling to participate.

The weekend’s competition began with a special needs tournament on Friday morning inside WesBanco Arena.

The object of Bocce is to get as many of your bocce, or bigger, weighted balls as close to the smaller target ball as possible.

All of the players have the same goal.

“Win. Win. Win,” said tournament participant Regina Boone.

Festival board members say that this particular tournament is more than just a game. It’s a chance for participants to engage with the community.

“Oh these kids, they love it,” said Bob Triveri. “They have a blast. They get out and about in the community and they just have fun!”

The first bocce game was played in 1200 B.C. and the Ohio Valley is just happy to keep that tradition alive!