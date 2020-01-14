High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

BOE honors WPHS Cheerleading for consecutive state titles

by: WTRF Staff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School Cheerleading brought home the West Virginia Class AAA State Championship in December for the second consecutive year.

Ohio County Board of Education started off their regular meeting by honoring the cheer squad, who has won five of the last six state titles.

The board proceeded the meeting by addressing an ongoing concern for the demand of substitute teachers in critical need subjects.

We are definitely always looking in general, as we move into every school year. We look for special education teachers, math teachers, science teachers. Those are our area of high, of higher need, but we are in a critical need of a Spanish teacher at this point and time.

Susan Fox-Nolte, HR Director for Ohio County Schools

Ohio County Board of Education also took some time to honor Emily Kuhn, who recently became the first female cadet officer in the history of Wheeling Composite Squadron.

Kuhn is also a student at Wheeling Park High School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

