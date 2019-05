Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - The Ohio County Public Service District has issued a 48-hour boil order due to the loss of water for following area: Stone Church Road from Reservoir Road to View Point Lane.

This is due to a water line break.

For more information, you can call Ohio County PSD at (304) 547-5133.