Boo At The Zoo, WTRF team up for online promo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay Park and WTRF-TV are teaming up to give moms a treat this Halloween season.

The first 100 people to order online tickets for Boo at the Zoo on Sunday, October 27 will receive a custom WTRF #LovingLivingLocal reusable canvas handbag for free!

Custom WTRF #LovingLivingLocal reusable canvas bag

Tickets can be purchased by clicking on this link.

Boo at the Zoo is celebrating 30 years and promises a spooky, fun evening for all ages.

There will be a spooky train ride, Halloween-themed laser show and various trick-or-treat stations will be setup around the park.

Proceeds from the event will go back to support the care and conservation of Oglebay’s Good Zoo animals.

Boo at the Zoo on Sunday, October 27 runs from 4-8:30 p.m.