STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The story of Steubenville’s 4th Street revival is currently being written…and Bookmarx is happy to be among the cast of characters.

The bookstore entered a new era when John Kuhner took over earlier this year, following the retirement of prior owners Peter and Patricia Marx.

He’s already become part of the community through other media than just books.

Kuhner organized the showing of Rio Bravo at the Dean Martin festival this weekend…and is hoping to bring more films to the Grand Theater soon.

He sees his new ownership as something more than just handling literature.

“Small business downtown dealing with books. I love books. Some of the business stuff is a little bit more difficult, but it’s exciting. There’s a whiff of opportunity here. There are businesses that are opening downtown, and it’s fun to be part of it. It’s fun to be one of these young business owners who’s trying to make things work here.” John Kuhner, Owner, Bookmarx

The store will now keep more new books in the store, including their best-sellers like C.S. Lewis and J.R.R Tolkien.

A new space near the window has been cleared for storytelling.

And don’t worry Bookmarx fans…Raven the store mascot is still prowling the shelves.