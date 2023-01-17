PITTSBURGH, PA. – The Bordas & Bordas law firm donated $24,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Steelers partnership for the 2022-23 season.

The firm started the Sacks for Kids campaign in 2015. A donation of $500 goes to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for every sack made by the Steelers defense, including the pre-season, regular season and post season. The Steelers ended the 2022-23 season with a total of 48 sacks. Over the history of this partnership, Bordas & Bordas has now contributed over $245,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

“The Bordas & Bordas logo is a shield, and the four quadrants represent experience, family, community and results. We feel it is important to give back to the organizations in our community. We are wrapping up the eighth year of the Sacks for Kids program. This program allows us to have fun watching the Steelers and counting the sacks made each game, but more importantly it allows us to give back to the Pittsburgh community and families in need of support during a difficult time,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas.

The Ronald McDonald House is a charity designed to help families with children being treated in a medical center. The organization has local chapters in more than 64 countries and regions. It often provides housing and meals at little or no cost so families can focus on care and togetherness rather than worry about the rising costs of hotels and travel.

“There is a lot of excitement heading into next year and we are looking forward to continuing this partnership which benefits so many families throughout the region. Here We Go!” said Bordas.

Bordas & Bordas is a plaintiff’s litigation law firm with offices in Pittsburgh, Wheeling, W.Va., St. Clairsville, Ohio, and Moundsville, W.Va. The firm’s attorneys practice throughout the region in diverse areas of law and are licensed in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Texas.