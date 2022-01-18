Bordas & Bordas Donates $33,500 to Ronald McDonald House with Pittsburgh Steelers Partnership

The law firm of Bordas & Bordas has donated a total of $33,500 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Steelers partnership for the 2021-2022 season.

The firm donated $500 to the Ronald McDonald House for every sack made by the Steelers defense this year, including the pre-season, regular season, and post-season. The Steelers ended the season with a total of 67 sacks.

“At Bordas & Bordas, we feel it is important to give back to the organizations in our community. Seven years ago, we partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Sacks for Kids program. It is fun for us as a firm not only to count the number of sacks but also to root for more because it allows us to provide philanthropic support to the Ronald McDonald House and help families be as comfortable as possible during a difficult time,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas.

“It was exciting to watch the Steelers lead the league in sacks, to see T.J. Watt tie the record for most sacks in an NFL season, and to know that all the while families are benefitting from it. We are so happy to be able to help people throughout the region in such a unique way and it is one of my favorite things about our partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Bordas.