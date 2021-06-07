Bordas & Bordas presents 17 high school seniors with anti-bullying award

Wheeling, W.Va. – Bordas & Bordas announced the names of the 17 students from schools in Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont counties who are recipients of the Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award.

• The 2021 award recipients:

o Cheyenne Riley, Beallsville

o Brenen Craig, Bellaire

o Christian Waterman, Bridgeport

o Reagan Gray, Cameron

o Rylee Charnock, John Marshall

o Lakyn Parker, John Marshall

o Cole Grimm, Linsly

o Alex Bennett, Martins Ferry

o Kylie Jo Baker, Shadyside

o Claire Strickland Shadyside

o Ryan Hoover, St. Clairsville

o Eliana Watt, St. Clairsville

o Elizabeth Schnegg, St. John Central Academy

o Madelyn Riedel, Central Catholic

o Kaylie Flading, Wheeling Park

o Lindsey Garrison, Wheeling Park

o Francesca Malinky, Wheeling Park

“Congratulations to the 2021 Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Ambassadors,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “These students were nominated by teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, and community members who know them best and felt they exemplified what the award was all about. We are pleased to continue recognizing teenagers who are doing things the right way.”

The award was created in 2014 by Bordas & Bordas founder Jim Bordas and honors each Anti-Bullying Ambassador with a $500 cash prize. The criteria for students nominated includes treating everyone equally, respecting differences in others, and standing up for those who are targeted by others or are discriminated against.

“We wish the Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and the class of 2021 the best of luck in their future endeavors,” said Bordas.