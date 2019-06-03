Bordas & Bordas presents anti-bullying award to local students Video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Students from 14 OVAC schools in Ohio, Marshall and Belmont Counties were recipients of the Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award.

They were honored this afternoon at the Bordas & Bordas office on National Road in Wheeling.

Jamie Bordas congratulated the students and told them why this award is so important to him and his family. He says that unlike other accolades, you don't need God-given ability to be a good person.

"My Dad started this award six years ago and he really believed that there are so many kids being recognized for being great athletes or great students but not many awards out there for recognizing kids for being kind, for doing the right thing, for treating others well," said Jamie Bordas, managing partner at Bordas & Bordas, PLLC.

One of the perks of receiving this honor is that each student will get four tickets to a Pittsburgh Pirates game this summer. Congratulations to the award-winners!