Bowman UMC hosts biggest OV ‘Night to Shine’ yet!

MOUNDSVILLE. W.Va. (WTRF) – Bowman United Methodist Church in Moundsville was one of nearly 700 church to host Night to Shine Prom for people with special needs.

The annual event, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held at the old West Virginia Penitentiary Friday evening.

Guests walked along the red carpet before engaging in dancing, limousine rides and so much more.

This is our biggest crowd. This is year number four and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and better and better. The guests just love it and we have so many volunteers that come here. The greatest thing about Night to Shine is that everybody will leave this place just blessed, happy and joyful and that’s what this night is all about. Mike McCarsky, Pastor – Bowman United Methodist Church

The event has experienced incredible growth since it arrived in the Ohio Valley four years ago.

Ohio Valley Night to Shine has grown from 105 guests to more than 200 guests this year, as well as 400 volunteers.

In the Ohio Valley, I would say it’s easier to have the Night to Shine than anywhere in the world. I know that every time I’ve asked for help, whether it’s been a volunteer or a donation, I’ve never been turned down anywhere. Without that kind of support, we couldn’t do this. Rick South, Coordinator – Night to Shine

Additional information can be found on the Ohio Valley Night to Shine Facebook page or visit the Tim Tebow Foundation website.

