Bowman United Methodist Church to host annual ‘Night to Shine’

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) More than 700 churches around the world hold this one event to create a special night for those individuals who deserve it the most.

Bowman United Methodist Church is preparing to host its 5th annual Night to Shine event.

This event is a night to allow those with special needs to experience their very own prom. They will be escorted to the event by limo and then get to walk the red carpet full of cheering fans.

Organizers say those who attend cannot help but dance their night away and the joy on their faces makes it all worth it.

“This is to let them know God loves them just the way they are and we love them just the way they are and that’s why we do it and if you see the joy in their faces you’ll know why,” said organizer Rick South.

If you would like to be apart of this night they are looking for 250-400 volunteers.

The event itself takes place Friday, February 7 at the Moundsville Training Center from 6-9 p.m.