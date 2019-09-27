Breaking News
BREAKING: EORH suspending all operations, starting at 11:59PM

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – East Ohio Regional Hospital officials have informed employees that the hospital will be suspending all operations Friday evening at 11:59 p.m.

According to the CEO Daniel Dunmyer, long-term care patients will be discharged early next week.

EORH officials is continuing to negotiate with potential partners for the hospital.

Ohio Valley Medical Center suspended all inpatient and emergency medical services at 11:59 p.m. on September 4.

California-based Alecto Healthcare Services, which owns EORH and Ohio Valley Medical Center, announced in August that both hospitals would close as early as Oct. 7.

