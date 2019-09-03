BREAKING: OVMC suspending inpatient, emergency medical services

Breaking News
Community
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley Medical Center formally announced via press release that inpatient and emergency medical services will be suspended.

Inpatient does include Hillcrest Behavioral Health Services.

This will take into effect Wednesday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital announced that both hospitals would close its doors on October 7.

More than 1,000 jobs will be affected by these closing.

OVMC officials are currently not available for comment at this time.

