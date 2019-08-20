Wheeling City Council passes user fee for proposed Public Safety Building

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Following a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Wheeling City Council has passed the user fee for the proposed public safety building safety.

The vote passed 5-1. City Councilman Ken Imer was the only council member to vote against the user fee.

Those who spoke up during the public hearing were all against the user fee.

Workers who work within the city of Wheeling will now have to pay $2 each week for the next 20-25 years, even if they do not reside in Wheeling.

The user fee goes into effect January 1, 2020.

