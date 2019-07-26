Breakthru unit gets attention at State level

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital introduced a new unit to their building four years ago.

Now, it’s getting attention from the state.

The Breakthru unit at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial hospital has had huge success throughout not only the community, but the state as well.

Dr. David Hess is the CEO of Reynolds, and attributes the units success to their no stigma attitude.

“Our staff here, our nurses here, Don’t look down their nose and say “Oh look! Here’s somebody with an addiction.” They say “hey we’re here to help.” Everybody is broken. We all have a -ism or -olic of something. For some people it’s food. For some people it’s work. But really it’s the same part of the brain,” said Dr. Hess.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey stepped foot in the door of the hospital yesterday.

He has taken a large role in the state for combating the Opioid Epidemic.

He says he came to tour the unit and asses the success of it’s program.

He is hoping that after touring Breakthru, he will push funding for more programs like these throughout the state.

Dr. David Hess hopes that Morrisey touring the unit is not only special, but will help combat the growing addiction in our state.

“It’s incredible that attorney general Morrisey is taking this much of an interest in the opioid epidemic. It’s very refreshing to see it when we’re fighting the everyday battle. But for us, really, it’s about validating the program. For him being here today, it speaks to the fact that we’re a small community hospital with limited resources, and we were able to pull off a program like breakthru that’s been incredibly successful. Really it’s just to high five our staff at the great job they’ve done and the success that they’ve been able to pull off in this program,” said Dr. Hess.

The Breakthru center houses volunteers to the program for three days to help them through withdrawals, before sending them to a long term recovery center.