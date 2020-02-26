Bridge Street Middle School learn the ABC’s of black history

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Black History Month has taken a number of different forms over the years. First, it was Negro History Week, then Negro History Month, and finally Black History Month.

Students at Bridge Street Middle School learned the A-B-C’s of black history, finding out about trailblazing leaders in the fields of medicine, math, and music, whose names correspond to every letter of the alphabet.

Rev. Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple taught students that black Americans invented everyday items that we take for granted including the traffic light, air conditioner, furnace, mailbox, and elevator.