Bridgeport HS hopes to spread holiday cheer with Christmas video

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Students at Bridgeport High School have waited all year but the premiere of their annual Christmas video is almost here.

Each year, faculty and students collaborate on the holiday project that includes songs and skits performed by students.

According to faculty, a project of this magnitude takes months of planning and pre-production.

It’s basically a two-month process that starts at the end of October or beginning of November. And we go all the way up until Christmas break on December 20 and we premier it. It’s a lot of brain storming and project management. Sydney Lough, Producer/Director of Bridgeport Christmas Video

Nevertheless, students and their families say the final product is definitely worth the wait.

The video involves students from pre-school all the way through senior year. They all get their little piece of the video. They get to be involved in it and they are proud of it. I think it has become a tradition of in some families to watch all of the Christmas videos each year. They sort of watch their kids grow up throughout the videos. Jim Davenport, Inter-Active Media Instructor at Bridgeport High School

Students who partake in the Inter-Active Media program have the opportunity to earn college credits while in high school.

