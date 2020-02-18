Bridgeport rallies behind business owner amid football stadium controversy

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The eminent domain saga revolving around the future of the Bridgeport High School football stadium continues on Tuesday.

Perkins Field is available for use but according to Superintendent Brent Ripley, the field has been closed for years.

There have also been discussions about possibly taking property at Chapter Square but owner John Callarik says he’s not going down without a fight.

All these people here thought it was going to shut this place down. And they were worried about. I say this place is not going to be shut down because I’m going to get that senator down here, and he’s going to make sure this doesn’t get shut down. John Callarik, property owner

Several residents are holding a rally in support for Callarik at 5 p.m.

The school board will meet at 6 p.m.

