Get a taste of country living in Ohio County this weekend

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Country Fair has brought to light the hard work and products of farming in the Ohio Valley. Butter making, hog calling, fiddling and more. Grab your boots and see what country living is all about at the Ohio County Country Fair.

From the ground to your plate, this event highlights the process of growing produce and raising livestock.

Nancy Weeks, Vice President of the Ohio County Country Fair says she’s been a part of it for the whole thirty-eight years. She says since they began, it has been their mission to bring agriculture to the urban public.

All our folks who brought their animals and livestock here, so the public can see the animals being raised in and around our Valley. Everything here has a relationship back to agriculture so that we can educate the community on what it means to have agriculture thirty years ago and today. Nancy Weeks, Vice President of the Ohio County Country Fair

At the fair you can buy local grown produce to take home and even enjoy farm fresh products such as burgers, ice cream and jam. However, some community members say that they mainly attend to see the competitions.

I came out to watch the hog calling contest. The reigning champ, I think he has won three years in a row now. It’s definitely the highlight of the Oglebayfest for me. Jordan Laird, Lawyer

The fair offers a variety of traditional fair demonstrations and competitions and when visiting you can see who won a blue ribbon. The fair will continue all weekend and conclude October 3, at 5:00 p.m.