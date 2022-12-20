BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke and Hancock County Salvation Army held their Christmas distribution Tuesday.

It was a drive through food giveaway along with a pick-up of toys for the kids.



The Wellsburg Kiwanis Club gave a $500 donation to the event from their Rose and Apple Pie sale back in October, in which Captain Gene Hunt says is a huge help and will go toward the cost of the food boxes and some of the toys.



He says this is what the Salvation Army is, and this is what they do.



They help those in need all year round and it’s truly a community effort.

Helping people during this time of year, no one should be alone, no one should go without. Our mission at the Salvation Army is to provide Christmas to those families that need us. Our food boxes are enough for a nice meal, the toys are at the request from the parents. So we do that, we just want to see smiling faces and let people know that we care about them Gene Hunt, Captain, Brooke and Hancock Salvation Army

Captain Hunt says no matter the time of year, if you or someone you know needs help, please don’t hesitate to call either office in Weirton or Wellsburg.