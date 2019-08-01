Brooke County adds 3 new deputies and K9

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department added three new deputies and a K9 to the force on Thursday!

Johnathan Griffin, Kenneth Shuman, Johnathan Tober, and K9 Kane were all sworn in by Judge Cuomo.

K9 Kane is 8 months old and is handled by Cpl. Devin Baker who has been with the force for more than two years.

Baker said Kane is still in training and will hopefully be all ready to chase bad guys here in the next few months.

Friends, family, and other officials were there to see the excitement.

Sheriff Larry Palmer said over all it was a great day for the department and the county.