Also at Brooke County Commission they appointed a new County Clerk.

Kim Barbetta is taking over for Sylvia Benzo who has been in the position for the last 48 years!

Benzo said it’s time for her to try new things.

Barbetta served at the Deputy County Clerk under Benzo and said she has some big shoes to fill.

She also says she is honored that Commission chose her.

Benzo is officially done on June 14th.