Brooke County Commission takes next step to repair Pioneer Trail

A widely-used walking trail in Brooke County could soon be fully functional once again.

At the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, EMA Director Bob Fowler asked commissioners to approve an engineering firm to start work on the Brooke Pioneer Trial.

The repairs are needed to be done due to flooding that occurred in February 2018 that really damaged the trail.

“The recreational trail is an important avenue here for the people of Brooke County who enjoy bicycling, jogging, and walking,” said Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis. “The trail has been used by thousands of people in the years it’s been there, and we want to make sure we still have that recreational opportunity for the people.”

The commission is currently working with FEMA and the EMA to get the repairs moving forward.