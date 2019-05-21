Brooke County Commission takes next step to repair Pioneer Trail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - A widely-used walking trail in Brooke County could soon be fully functional once again.

At the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, EMA Director Bob Fowler asked commissioners to approve an engineering firm to start work on the Brooke Pioneer Trial.

The repairs are needed to be done due to flooding that occurred in February 2018 that really damaged the trail.

The commission is currently working with FEMA and the EMA to get the repairs moving forward.