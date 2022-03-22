BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County Commissioners approved a few contribution requests during their regular meeting.

The Brooke County Committee on Aging sent in a request to get a new Hot/Cold truck to help them with their deliveries of more then 300 meals a day.

Commissioners approved $20,000 for a new vehicle that will help them distribute those meals.

Commissioner Tim Ennis said they provide such a great service to the Senior Citizens of the area!

“Some of those people that they deliver a meal to that’s the only interaction they have with a human being all day long so but we were really pleased to be able to do that.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

“It’s a blessing to have this money to have so that we can get this in the truck so that we can deliver these meals my drivers are going to be pleased and I’m extremely pleased.” Debbie Leonard – Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program Director

She said this will help some much and be an asset to delivering all their meals.