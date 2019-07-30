Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler retires; new EMA Director appointed

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It was a bittersweet day at the Brooke County Commission Meeting Tuesday morning.

The Commissioners appointed a new EMA Director to Replace Bob Fowler, who is retiring.

When Commissioners talked about how July 31st is Bob Fowler’s last day the room flooded with applause and many thanks for his years of service.

“Bob’s been a great asset to Brooke County and the people of Brooke County. He’s been a hard worker. He works on weekends and his time to the people of Brooke County has been so valuable and we appreciate all his hard work and dedication.” Brooke County Commissioner, Tim Ennis

“Bob Fowler has been with Brooke County for 17 years and was appointed EMA Director in 2008.

He says he will miss everyone but it’s time to start a new chapter in his life.

He wants to travel and be with his family.

“I’m pretty excited. I have a couple of grandsons that I plan on doing some things with. I have a couple of other projects that I’m going to work on from this point on.” Former Brooke County EMA Director, Bob Fowler

Commissioners appointed Deputy EMA Director Andy Nickerson who has been working under Fowler for the past 8 years.

He says he knows he has huge shoes to fill but he’s ready to take on the job.