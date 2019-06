BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

After years of service Brooke County EMA Director Bob Fowler is retiring.



He said he has a young grandson that he wants to spend more time with.

Fowler said he will sure miss his employees, they were a second family to him.

Commissioners were sad to accept his retirement at the Brooke County Commission meeting earlier this week.

He said not to worry because he will still be around and help out when needed!

His last day will be July 31st.