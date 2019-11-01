Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network receives $125k grant

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito made a big announcement Friday.
The Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network will receive $125,000 for their fight against substance use disorders among the youth.
The funds are being provided by the federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
In a press release, Senator Manchin noted that the Mountain State has the highest overdose death rate per capita in any state.
