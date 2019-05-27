Brooke Hills Veterans Memorial Park Foundation hosts annual service

The Brooke Hills Veterans Memorial Park Foundation held their Memorial Day service Monday afternoon. The event featured a flag-raising ceremony performed by the Tri-State Young Marines.

The Brooke High School Choir sang the National Anthem and closed the service with “God Bless America,” while the Ohio Valley Memorial Squad performed Taps and held a 21-gun salute.

The Greathouse and Marino Families were both recognized by the Distinguished Family of Service Committee. John DeStefano served as the keynote speaker and Donna Sullivan was master of ceremonies.

“It’s important to honor any service member that served and what we do is honor families that had multiple siblings who served in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Donna Sullivan, who sits on the Distinguished Services Committee.

Four members of the Greathouse Family served from 1948 to 1965, while the Marino Family had seven members who served.