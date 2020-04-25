Buckeye Local High cheers on graduating Class of 2020

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – The Class of 2020 has been faced with many uncertainties, and now they are wondering how their graduations are going to take place.

Well i was sitting at home kinda mourning the fact that we can’t be with our seniors we can’t be with any of our students and i thought what could we do as a faculty. Carolyn Gullen – Intervention Specialist

So they made signs, brought cow bells and pom poms and cheered as loud of they could as each senior drove passed. The teachers thought what better time then after the students cap and gown pictures.

Class of 2020 spent Saturday putting on their graduation gear and one by one entered the school for their picture.

They’ve put in the work so they need to be celebrated in a way that honors them for the work that they have put in the graduating class of 2020 at Buckeye Local is a special class. Lucas Parsons – Buckeye Local Principal

But as many events, their graduation has been taken away from them.

And it just breaks our heart that we can’t do it traditionally like we normally have but we want to do the best that we can and honor them anyway we can. Kim Leonard – Buckeye Local Superintendent

For these kids they knew as normalcy has been ripped from them.

Honestly it’s a pretty good sum up of life I know we are experiencing it a little early but resilience is a big part of it just taking whatever comes our way and doing what we can with it. Conrad Shutz – Class of 2020 Graduate

Obviously everyone is disappointed and we have the right to be but I think they important thing is to just focus on what we did get to have so homecoming, football season basketball season and just take that and keep those memories close to our hearts. Kya Demeter – Class of 2020 Graduate

And although each senior knows they need to power through. They have the best supporters by their sides.

I wish them all the very best I want them to follow their dreams and i want them to know if they really think they can do something they can. Carolyn Gullen – Intervention Specialist

That this to will pass. Lucas Parson – Buckeye Local Principal

And students knew when they left school today it might be the last time they saw some of their classmates, but they kept their head held high.

You guys were the best and i love you all and i hope you do well in the future. Alexis Scott – Class of 2020 Graduate

I believe in all of them to achieve big things. Kya Demeter – Class of 2020 Graduate

It’s been a really great four years and i am glad i got to have these guys as my classmates and im looking forward to the future. Conrad Shutz – Class of 2020 Graduate

Buckeye Local High School officials say their plans for a graduation ceremony is still in the works. And they will keep students and parents updated as they know more.

