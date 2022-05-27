Adena, OH (WTRF)-It’s that time to honor those brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and Buckeye West Elementary School paid tribute in a special way today.

The school held a remembrance service today.

The American Legion, Auxiliary members and state legislators all shared some patriotic words, along with guest speaker Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr.

Students also took a part. Some read poetry, and others performed songs.

This program started nearly 30 years ago, and it still means a lot to the veterans and proud Americans.

“It means a lot. If it wasn’t for Memorial Day, if it wasn’t for these men and women who gave their lives, so this country could be free, where would we be at today.” Roger Sliva, Past Commander and organizer of the event

“It means a lot to me to be here today. Mr. Sliva invited me to come speak today, and I told him that there are so many veterans out there that are far better than me, but I will speak to the importance it is to me and what was instilled in me growing up.” Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr., Jefferson County

“Obviously, it’s a very sober occasion because we’re remembering the fallen, but they fell for the greatest country in the history of the world… the United States of America, and that’s what we have to do is just remember that ultimate sacrifice.” State Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-96th District)

The American Legion also honored the fallen soldiers at the school on Wednesday. They shared their experience in the service and the importance of the flag with 6th graders.