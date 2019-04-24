Building a Better Community: A Child’s Place CASA

There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the area’s best-kept secrets.

This time, 7News went to Steubenville to check out their CASA program that helps children in the community.

A Child’s Place CASA Stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and they advocate for children that are abused or neglected.

They serve Jefferson, Hancock, and Brooke Counties.

Volunteers gather information regarding the children, so the judge has as much information possible to make a good educated decisions about what is in the best interest of the child.

“Being able to go into the homes and to give these children a voice has been a blessing,” said A Child’s Place CASA Volunteer DeeAnn Pulliam. “We are a constant stability for them and we offer them maybe an insight that others would not be able to.”

The United Way of Jefferson County is a huge help to this agency. They fund the financial resources for them to be able to do the work they are doing.

“We have administrative costs relating to the employees that monitor all the volunteers and gather the information, you know, help them write the court reports,” A Child’s Place CASA Executive Director Rhonda Stuffs. “Then we have just basic expenses related to our agency, utilities and those types of things, and mileage to go see our kids.”

This organization is all about doing what is best for the children and they really do appreciate it having someone fighting for them.

“I think it’s very important to them to have that smiling face just go hey you know what I’m here, I’m listening,” Pulliam added. “Tell me what it is that you want to say.”

They are always looking for volunteers!

If you would like to click on the link childsplacecasa.com.