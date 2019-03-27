BUILDING A BETTER COMMUNITY: Brooke County Committee on Aging

There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the area’s best-kept secrets.

This time, 7News went to Follansbee to get a first look at one of their programs that helps out the elderly in their community.

The Brooke County Committee on Aging has four programs for the elderly citizens that need just a little bit of extra help.

Those programs are Brooke County Senior Center, Brooke, Hancock Nutrition Program for the Elderly, Brooke County In-Home Care Program, and Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Marshall Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Their mission is to help the elderly stay in their homes as long as possible.

Executive Director Brooke County Committee on Aging Laura Beckelhimer says the United Way is a huge help to these programs.

They help them meet their local match for grants they receive for the programs.