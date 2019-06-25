Building a Better Community: SAHC self-defense class

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the areas best-kept secrets.

The self-defense class is two hours long the first 30 minutes of the class is a presentation where they talk about the barriers between a persons emotional and psychological feelings versus being able to defend themselves.

Then for the next hour and a half, they learn the practical self-defense moves.

“So it’s very important for the women in this community because it enables them to feel and have the confidence in their abilities to defend themselves if ever a situation arose,” SAHC Executive Director, Ashley Carpenter

Some of the things CC teaches in the class are blocks, kicks, punches, chokes, hair grabs, how to get out of a wrist lock, and some makeshift weapons.

As you can see in this video CC showed me some of those moves and how to be preventative and proactive.

“The seminars are designed to give you tools and you put them in your toolbox and then when a situation arises you can reach into the toolbox and get whatever is appropriate for the situation in order to protect yourself and to take care of getting to safety.” Self Defense Instructor, CC Roxby.

Carpenter said without the help of the United way they would not be able to do this class let alone do it for free!

“We brought it to them and said hey what if we do a free women’s self defense class and they were all about it,” said Carpenter.

Roxby shared how special this class is to here and some of her favorite parts.

“One of the favorite parts of the seminar for me is watching a kid or a woman that comes in there that isn’t confident in their abilities for whatever reason or doesn’t feel like they can be aggressive again for whatever reason and then as we’re moving through the seminar and they are picking up on the techniques and you can see the confidence in their movement and see their face light up and think I’ve got this and if something happens then I can be okay. That’s the best feeling in the world. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to empower these women and children so that they can do that.” Self Defense Instructor, CC Roxby.

The class started back in November of 2018 is for women and children as of right now.

It’s held the Second Saturday of every month 2-4 p.m. at YWCA in Wheeling.